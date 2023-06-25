Hattiesburg’s “Snoop” Conner Gives Back With Youth Football Camp

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Jared “Snoop Conner has played a number of roles on the football field – from quarterback to running back.

He played the role of “Hometown Hero” on Saturday, hosting his inaugural youth football camp at Hattiesburg High School.

“He just loves Hattiesburg,” said Tigers head coach Tony Vance. “He loves these kids, he loves this program. Great young man who just happens to be a great football player as well.”

Headed into his second NFL season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Conner returned to his alma mater to give back to the community which helped him grow up.

The free camp invited kids aged 8-17 to participate in football drills with Conner and the Hattiesburg coaching staff.

“I just wanted to give back to the kid,” Conner said. “I remember a time when I was in their position. I just want them to have fun, then I want them to get some work and get better. I want them to see me as a good person who’s giving back and they keep looking up to me.”

The first year of Conner’s event was a roaring success with over 200 kids in attendance to see their local legend. While he continues to map out a pro career, Conner didn’t led kids forget an important lesson he’s learned during life’s journey.

“I just want to show the kids that anything is possible coming from Hattiesburg,” Conner said. “Growing up here and just playing ball, anything can happen if you just put your mind to it.”

