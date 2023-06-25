Hannah’s Hot & Muggy Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening temperatures will fall into the high 60′s. A stray shower cannot be ruled out as we go throughout the evening.

Sunday temperatures will rise into the low 90′s across the Pine Belt. We will see mostly clear skies throughout the morning and afternoon. There is a 20% chance for evening thunderstorms across the area.

Monday we will see temperatures in the low 90′s across the area. There is a 30% chance of evening showers and thunderstorms across the Pine Belt.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 90′s across the Pine Belt. There is a 20% chance of rain in the evening hours. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70′s.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the high 90′s. Skies will be partly cloudy and there is a 10% chance of rain in the afternoon hours. Overnight lows will be into the high 70′s across the Pine Belt.

Heat indices will be in the 100′s every day this week. This could cause heat strokes and heat exhaustion if you are outside for long periods of time.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.