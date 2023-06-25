Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Hannah’s Hot & Muggy Forecast

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening temperatures will fall into the high 60′s. A stray shower cannot be ruled out as we go throughout the evening.

Sunday temperatures will rise into the low 90′s across the Pine Belt. We will see mostly clear skies throughout the morning and afternoon. There is a 20% chance for evening thunderstorms across the area.

Monday we will see temperatures in the low 90′s across the area. There is a 30% chance of evening showers and thunderstorms across the Pine Belt.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 90′s across the Pine Belt. There is a 20% chance of rain in the evening hours. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70′s.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the high 90′s. Skies will be partly cloudy and there is a 10% chance of rain in the afternoon hours. Overnight lows will be into the high 70′s across the Pine Belt.

Heat indices will be in the 100′s every day this week. This could cause heat strokes and heat exhaustion if you are outside for long periods of time.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
2 men found dead early Wednesday morning in Prentiss
-
Identities of 2 men found dead in Prentiss released Friday
The plane landed on the practice field on the north side of Ocean Springs Middle School....
Plane crashes on Ocean Springs Middle practice field
According to JDCSD, Ross, 15, had been missing since Saturday, as she was last seen in Mize.
JDCSD: Missing Prentiss teenager found safe
Work continues on Serengeti Springs, the water park under construction in Hattiesburg
Serengeti Springs progress continues - hopes to open by the end of summer

Latest News

Sun protection tips from South Central Regional Medical Center
Sun protection tips from SCRMC
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 6/23
Hot this weekend, but dangerous heat moves in next week
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 6/23
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 6/23
06/23 Ryan’s “Rain-Free” Friday Morning Forecast
06/23 Ryan’s “Rain-Free” Friday Morning Forecast