Former Sumrall High School football standout returns to give back to hometown

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Saturday, Carolina Panthers linebacker Jordan Thomas hosted a community day in his hometown of Sumrall.

“Wanted to put something on for my community,” Thomas said. “They’ve been so good to me, so I just wanted to show my love to them and tell them I appreciate them for supporting me my whole career.”

Thomas says the event was an effort to encourage and uplift those who look up to him back at home.

The event saw a huge turnout, a small display of the invaluable love the community has for him.

“It’s overwhelming,” Thomas said. “I appreciate this town. They do a lot for me,” . “My football team, my basketball team, my baseball team...they behind me a hundred percent and I feel that.”

The event borrows its name from Thomas’s Dream Big Foundation, for which he’s gained massive support.

“My mom and my sister, they’ve done a lot behind the scenes for me, actually,” Thomas said. “With me being on the field and away from home, they do a lot for me. So, my mom, at the top down, my dad, and them. So they put this on for me.”

As for the future, Thomas wants to keep it simple.

“Keep going, keep getting more and more people out here and bringing light to my community.”

Thomas recently signed a contract with the Carolina Panthers to play as a linebacker in the upcoming National Football League season.

