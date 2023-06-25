Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

City of Hattiesburg hosts beekeeping workshop

Workshop had folks buzzin' 'bout bees
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 12:19 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -People will be buzzing about the latest workshop the City of Hattiesburg hosted this weekend!

The city partnered with Ed’s Backyard Bees, a local beekeeper in the Hub City.

“To kind of see people who have never done this before and to see the look on their faces when they get to taste the honey out of the hive and see the bees work and kind of understand their magical kingdom is always a pretty special experience for me and I think for them as well.” said Ed Hafer, workshop instructor and owner of Ed’s Backyard Bees.

Participants got the chance to see the honeybees close up, inspect the hives and even got a literal taste of the Pine Belt!

“He’s a really good teacher,” said participant Kate Anderson. “He speaks really clearly and keeps it really interesting.

“I think my personal favorite part was actually getting to take frames out of the hive and touch everything and see larva and eggs and bees and just learn about all the different parts.”

The City of Hattiesburg hopes to do more fun workshops like this in the future.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
2 men found dead early Wednesday morning in Prentiss
-
Identities of 2 men found dead in Prentiss released Friday
The plane landed on the practice field on the north side of Ocean Springs Middle School....
Plane crashes on Ocean Springs Middle practice field
Work continues on Serengeti Springs, the water park under construction in Hattiesburg
Serengeti Springs progress continues - hopes to open by the end of summer
According to JDCSD, Ross, 15, had been missing since Saturday, as she was last seen in Mize.
JDCSD: Missing Prentiss teenager found safe

Latest News

Workshop Saturday proves to just be he bee's knees for participants
Workshop had folks buzzin' 'bout bees
Laurel High School Class of '63 reunites
Laurel High School’s ‘Class of ‘63′ holds reunion
Library in Hattiesburg gets visit from some special guests Saturday
Laurel High School Class of '63 reunites
Laurel's Class of 1963 gets together again