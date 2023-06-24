Serengeti Springs progress continues - hopes to open by the end of summer

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Serengeti Springs, the new water park under construction in Hattiesburg, has been a work in progress for several months.

And while, for the most part, that progress is going very well, there have been a few setbacks, pushing the park’s openi9ng date back.

“What we want to do is do it right, rather than push or rush the job,” said Rick Taylor, Hattiesburg Convention Commission executive director. “I know the public’s going to enjoy it when we do get it open.

“We want it to last and be in good shape the whole time, obviously very safe, and have everything ready, so we’re going to take the time it takes to make sure it’s done right and done well, and serve our public for very many years.”

The park will feature:

Multiple water slides

A lazy river

Water cannons

Bucket dump stations

Cabanas

Food and drinks.

The opening date has not been announced, though administrators hope to be up and running by the end of summer.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.