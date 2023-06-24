Win Stuff
Serengeti Springs progress continues - hopes to open by the end of summer

Work continues on Serengeti Springs, the waterpark under construction in Hattiesburg
Work continues on Serengeti Springs, the waterpark under construction in Hattiesburg
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Serengeti Springs, the new water park under construction in Hattiesburg, has been a work in progress for several months.

And while, for the most part, that progress is going very well, there have been a few setbacks, pushing the park’s openi9ng date back.

“What we want to do is do it right, rather than push or rush the job,” said Rick Taylor, Hattiesburg Convention Commission executive director. “I know the public’s going to enjoy it when we do get it open.

“We want it to last and be in good shape the whole time, obviously very safe, and have everything ready, so we’re going to take the time it takes to make sure it’s done right and done well, and serve our public for very many years.”

The park will feature:

  • Multiple water slides
  • A lazy river
  • Water cannons
  • Bucket dump stations
  • Cabanas
  • Food and drinks.

The opening date has not been announced, though administrators hope to be up and running by the end of summer.

