New Hope Animal Rescue Center sinking roots in Petal

By Jay Harrison
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The New Hope Animal Rescue Center in Petal will celebrate its third anniversary in the fall.

Beth Spargo has been a volunteer at the center since it opened back in 2020.

“Just helps to come and take care of the animals,” Spargo said. “It also helps to see when they get adopted out, that they get a home of their own.”

Spargo said the center is a home for animals in and around the area.

“Mostly cats and dogs, kittens, puppies,” she said. “Every once in a while, we’ll get something odd, like a goat or a lamb.”

In the past few years, as the pandemic wound down, pet owners went back to work, and pets themselves were left without proper attention.

People are going back to work or have gone back to work, so they can’t take care of their animals like they used to because they can’t be home with them.

This makes having more volunteers a necessity.

“They need food,” Spargo said. “They need water. And it would be great if they had attention,

“But when you spend two and three hours cleaning, at the end of that you’re like ‘Ok, I’m done. I gotta go.’”

The center currently has a contract with the City of Petal, under which its takes in dogs found wandering by officials.

Spargo said with more responsibility, comes a need for more resources.

“The longer that the animals are here, the more medicine they need, the more food they need, so that’s definitely a huge help if we can get more donations in,” Spargo said.

For Spargo, it’s all worth it.

“It’s probably a benefit for my homelife cause then I don’t have 50 cats running around my house,” Spargo said. “‘Cause I can come here and play with the cats. I get my fill of cats.”

Adoptions for animals at the center are by appointment only.

