Laurel home suffers major damage in Friday evening fire

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A stab at self-repair on electrical wiring Friday resulted in a fire that caused major damage to a Laurel home.

Laurel firefighters were called out at 5:07 p.m. Friday by 911 Dispatch to a structure fire at 218 W. First St.

Upon arrival, Engine B-1 reported heavy, black smoke coming from the entire residence with heavy flames coming from the right side rear of the residence.

LPD’s Engine 1 arrived and started an offensive attack through the front of the house. Engines 2 and 4 arrived minutes later to help further suppress the fire.

The blaze was deemed out by 5:53 p.m., with some units staying at the site tending hotspots and performing overhaul until nearly 7 p.m.

A female occupant was treated by EMSERV for smoke inhalation. Two male occupants were uninjured. LPD personnel also reported no injuries.

The home sustained heavy heat and smoke damage to its front and major fire damage to the rear.

After speaking with one of the home’s occupants, Joe Porter, LPD ruled the cause of the fire accidental.

Porter told LPD that he tried to pull some plastic off of a wire and he couldn’t pull it off because of his lack of strength.

Porter said he decided to burn the plastic off, and said he thought he had put the fire out and left the room.

Later, he along with the other two occupants of the home heard a popping sound coming from that room. Porter said he got up to check it out and open the door and saw the fire and rushed outside to get a garden hose.

Porter said the hose wasn’t there on the side of the house he went to get it from, so he went to the other side of the home, only to realize that the hose there was no good.

At that point, Porter said he called 911 to report the fire.

