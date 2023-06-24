Hattiesburg Zoo staff prepared to keep animals cool in heat wave

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pine Belt is going to experience the hottest temperatures of the year next week, with heat indices expected to be well over 100 degrees.

That can be dangerous for some people and uncomfortable for some animals.

At the Hattiesburg Zoo, the staff there are ready for the high temps, with cool treats for many of the animals on exhibit.

Staff members are already using some fans and they’re providing plenty of shade.

“We do a lot of things to keep (animals) kind of cool,” zookeeper Danielle Turan said. “We’ve got a lot of shade on exhibit. I also just gave (several lemurs) a bunch of ice treats that have a bunch of fruit in it.”

Zoo staff also have fans and air-conditioning ready in holding areas in case any of the animals need some relief from the heat.

“Most of our exhibits have pools in them for the animals to utilize if they want to,” Animal Keeper 1 JoBeth Stuemke said. “We also set up sprinklers, we’ll do popsicle treats, that kind of stuff.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.