Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Hattiesburg teen wins gold at USA International Ballet Competition

Alexei performing in Italy.
Alexei performing in Italy.(Photo provided by Katya Orohovsky)
By Allen Brewer
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Alexei Orohovsky, a 16-year-old who grew up in Hattiesburg, won a gold medal in the 12th USA International Ballet Competition in Jackson.

Orohovsky received the medal in the Junior Males category at the USA IBC Awards Gala Friday night at Thalia Mara Hall.

“I am truly honored to have been awarded the gold medal when there are so many deserving dancers,” said Orohovsky. “This has been the most incredible experience, and I am so thankful to everyone that helped me get to where I am. It is a dream come true!”

USA IBC announced the list of 14 finalists on Thursday morning. The list included three finalists in the Junior Females category, four in the Junior Males category, three in the Senior Females category and four in the Senior Males category.

In addition to the possibility of winning a medal or a special award, each finalist had the opportunity to perform at the awards gala.

On Saturday, the medalist will perform at the C Spire Encore Gala at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the final event can still be bought on the USA International Ballet Competition’s website.

In order for Orohovsky to be a finalist, he had to go through three rounds of competition. He is believed to be one of the few dancers in Mississippi to ever have competed in the USA IBC.

Hattiesburg teen competing in USA International Ballet Competition

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
-
2 men found dead early Wednesday morning in Prentiss
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is working to clear the scene of an accident on I-59 where an...
18-wheeler flips on I-59 near Purvis exit, severe injuries reported
The temporary closure will expire on Wednesday, July 5, which is the same day a hearing will...
Top 5ive Bar & Grill ordered to temporarily close due to recent violence
A Toyota SUV that had left the road, rolled over, struck a tree and came to rest on a tree...
Driver survives ‘violent’ rollover accident in Forrest County

Latest News

Fiber Lines
Dixie Electric has received reports of attempted theft of their fiber lines
Water park construction continues in Hattiesburg
New Hope Animal Rescue Center looking forward to 3rd anniversary celebration
New Hope Animal Rescue Center sinking roots in Petal
New Hope Animal Rescue Center looking forward to 3rd anniversary celebration
New Hope Animal Rescue Center sinking roots in Petal