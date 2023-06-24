Win Stuff
Dixie Electric has received reports of attempted theft of their fiber lines

Fiber Lines(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -If fiber lines are cut or tampered with, this could potentially cause thousands of people to be without power.

It also could cause issues down the road.

“Service loops, which are the excess fiber on our poles that you see here that are coiled up, they allow us to have slack for repairs if fiber is damaged,” Dixie Electric Communication Specialist Amanda Mills said. “Those service loops can be pretty tempting for those who are looking to steal wires for monetary gain.”

Those who attempt to take the wires think they have substantial value. However, it’s quite the opposite.

“What we want the public to realize is there’s nothing of monetary gain in those fiber wires,” Mills said. “There’s no copper in there. It’s glass inside of fiber optic wires.”

Plus, tampering with these wires could cause extreme issues for some people

“We have subscribers who rely on their internet for a multitude of things, from life-saving devices from working from home, and so their connection matters,” Mill said. “Anytime someone tampers with these fiber lines, it does cause their service to be interrupted.”

Cutting these wires is also illegal. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department says if anyone sees anyone attempting to cut the lines, call 911 immediately.

“It does not benefit anybody to cut the fiber optic lines,” JCSD Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall said. “If you see someone, and in the past crimes it’s been white males and usually, they’re not in a new vehicle. They’re in an older model vehicle, and they usually have a cutter with them, and a pole and a rope.”

Sumrall repeated that if someone should see a person attempting to cut the fiber lines, call 911 immediately.

