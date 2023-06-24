Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

14th FestivalSouth wraps up with ‘Iconic’ show Saturday

FestivalSouth wraps up Saturday
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The multi-week, Pine Belt arts celebration known as FestivalSouth is wrapping up Saturday.

The 14th annual series of arts events concludes with a celebration of rock and roll and spectacular acrobatics called, “Iconic: A Cirque Rock Symphonic Extravaganza.”

That sold-out show will take place at the Lake Terrace Convention Center.

This year’s FestivalSouth has had more than 50 arts events and activities over the last four weeks.

“One of the really great things is that people are loving us, liking us, and our social media has been sort of ridiculous and that’s a fabulous thing,” aid Mike Lopinto, FestivalSouth artistic director. “They’ve been able to watch more this year, through all of our posts that we’ve had going.

“The performers this year, it’s the most diverse festival, and that’s related to a more diverse audiences as well.”

This year’s FestivalSouth began back on May 30 with a production of “Beauty and the Beast.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
-
2 men found dead early Wednesday morning in Prentiss
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is working to clear the scene of an accident on I-59 where an...
18-wheeler flips on I-59 near Purvis exit, severe injuries reported
The temporary closure will expire on Wednesday, July 5, which is the same day a hearing will...
Top 5ive Bar & Grill ordered to temporarily close due to recent violence
A Toyota SUV that had left the road, rolled over, struck a tree and came to rest on a tree...
Driver survives ‘violent’ rollover accident in Forrest County

Latest News

A ring-tailed lemur enjoys a cool snack at the Hattiesburg Zoo Friday.
Hattiesburg Zoo staff prepared to keep animals cool in heat wave
Hellfighters and Mission at the Cross prepare for 10th annual Restoration Run
Hellfighters and Mission at the Cross prepare for 10th annual ‘Restoration Run’
Sun protection tips from South Central Regional Medical Center
Sun protection tips from SCRMC
The museum said one of its goals is to make the ability to share art available to everyone.
“Round Rock Express” coming to Hattiesburg Pocket Alley