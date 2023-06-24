14th FestivalSouth wraps up with ‘Iconic’ show Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The multi-week, Pine Belt arts celebration known as FestivalSouth is wrapping up Saturday.

The 14th annual series of arts events concludes with a celebration of rock and roll and spectacular acrobatics called, “Iconic: A Cirque Rock Symphonic Extravaganza.”

That sold-out show will take place at the Lake Terrace Convention Center.

This year’s FestivalSouth has had more than 50 arts events and activities over the last four weeks.

“One of the really great things is that people are loving us, liking us, and our social media has been sort of ridiculous and that’s a fabulous thing,” aid Mike Lopinto, FestivalSouth artistic director. “They’ve been able to watch more this year, through all of our posts that we’ve had going.

“The performers this year, it’s the most diverse festival, and that’s related to a more diverse audiences as well.”

This year’s FestivalSouth began back on May 30 with a production of “Beauty and the Beast.”

