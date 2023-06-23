Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Woman receives key to the town in celebration of her 100th birthday

A South Carolina woman received a key to the town to celebrate her 100th birthday. (Source: WIS)
By Tiffany Rigby and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A South Carolina woman celebrated a milestone birthday with a special surprise from the community.

WIS reports Nan Warren turned 100 years old this week by celebrating with loved ones and special guests.

The Gibson Village Retirement Community helped throw Warren’s party.

Lexington Police Chief Terrance Greene, Representative Paula Rawl Calhoon and Senator Katrina Shealy were among the dignitaries who attended.

And during the party, Warren was presented with a key to the town as a special gift for her big day.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Crystal Mitchell, 44, of Pembroke, Fla.
Florida woman arrested after high-speed pursuit on I-59
-
Suspect wanted in connection to Wayne Co. shootings arrested in Texas
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is working to clear the scene of an accident on I-59 where an...
18-wheeler flips on I-59 near Purvis exit, severe injuries reported
Jones County Deputy Matt Bailey arrested 56-year-old Jack Stevens after a high-speed car chase...
Jones County deputies make arrest in 3rd high-speed chase in 5 days

Latest News

Bodies of 2 men were found early Wednesday morning in Prentiss.
2 men found dead early Wednesday morning in Prentiss
FILE -Flowers adorn the renovated Isidor and Ida Straus memorial plaque as Macy's and the...
Wife of pilot in fatal sub implosion descended from couple who died on Titanic, report says
Personal trainer may be better bet for personal fitness over app
Victor Wembanyama arrives at Barclays Center before the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June...
Victor Wembanyama is the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, with expectations of stardom