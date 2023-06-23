Sunny, hot and humid sliding through the weekend

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Overnight, look for mostly clear skies and humid conditions

Low temperatures are expected to be in the upper-60s to lower-70s.

Friday is expected to have only a slight chance of rain, with highs in the lower-90s and lows around 70 degrees.

For Saturday, look for hot and humid weather, with highs in the lower-90s and lows in the lower-70s. There is a 30 percent chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday looks to be much like Saturday, but warmer still. Highs will be in the mid-90s and lows in the lower-to-mid-70s. There is a 30 percent chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm as well.

