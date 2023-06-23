Sun protection tips from SCRMC

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -School is out for the summer, which means the kids will be spending time in the pool, at the playground or in the backyard.

This means extra time for sun exposure and one pediatrician, Amanda Shoubaki, said sun burns are preventable.

“We typically recommend that children under six months of age stay out of direct sunlight altogether if possible,” Shoubaki said. “So, they need to be under a sunshade or an umbrella or wear a wide-brimmed hat or be in a shaded area with trees.

Kids older than six months can be in the sun, but need to wear sunscreen, preferably SPF15 or higher.”

However, if your child does get a mild sunburn—you can treat it at home.

“We recommend cool compresses to the skin,” Shoubaki said. “If it’s mild, and it’s red and not too painful and not too (many) blisters, it can be treated at home with anti-inflammatories, aloe vera and cool compresses.”

Sun protection also goes hand-in-hand with hydration. Shoubaki said that your skin also needs extra fluids out in the hot weather.

“Your skin is your biggest organ and you lose a lot of fluid through sweating and things when you’re in it, heat,” Shoubaki said. “So, a good way to avoid excess sun exposure and to stay healthy out in the sun is to drink a lot of fluids and water.

“Keeping yourself hydrated, that can just help prevent exhaustion and dehydration.”

South Central Regional Medical Center also noted that insect repellant should be worn outdoors as well.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.