Seminary 2023 football schedule

Seminary Bulldogs(Seminary Bulldogs)
By Taylor Curet
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Seminary

  • 8/25: at Stringer – 7 p.m.
  • 9/1: at Collins – 7 p.m.
  • 9/8: at Sumrall – 7 p.m.
  • 9/15: vs. Franklin County – 7 p.m.
  • 9/22: vs. FCAHS – 7 p.m.
  • 9/29: vs. Jefferson Davis County* – 7 p.m.
  • 10/6: at Scott Central – 7 p.m.
  • 10/13: at Crystal Springs* – 7 p.m.
  • 10/20: vs. Hazlehurst* – 7 p.m.
  • 10/27: at Magee* – 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 6-3A opponent

