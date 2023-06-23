Seminary 2023 football schedule
Seminary
- 8/25: at Stringer – 7 p.m.
- 9/1: at Collins – 7 p.m.
- 9/8: at Sumrall – 7 p.m.
- 9/15: vs. Franklin County – 7 p.m.
- 9/22: vs. FCAHS – 7 p.m.
- 9/29: vs. Jefferson Davis County* – 7 p.m.
- 10/6: at Scott Central – 7 p.m.
- 10/13: at Crystal Springs* – 7 p.m.
- 10/20: vs. Hazlehurst* – 7 p.m.
- 10/27: at Magee* – 7 p.m.
*Indicates Region 6-3A opponent
