Seminary 2023 football schedule

Seminary

8/25: at Stringer – 7 p.m.

9/1: at Collins – 7 p.m.

9/8: at Sumrall – 7 p.m.

9/15: vs. Franklin County – 7 p.m.

9/22: vs. FCAHS – 7 p.m.

9/29: vs. Jefferson Davis County* – 7 p.m.

10/6: at Scott Central – 7 p.m.

10/13: at Crystal Springs* – 7 p.m.

10/20: vs. Hazlehurst* – 7 p.m.

10/27: at Magee* – 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 6-3A opponent

