“Round Rock Express” coming to Hattiesburg Pocket Alley

The museum said one of its goals is to make the ability to share art available to everyone.
The museum said one of its goals is to make the ability to share art available to everyone.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - All aboard the Round Rock Express!

Starting this Saturday, visitors to the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum can make their art a part of a new exhibit.

Guest can bring their painted rock to the Hattiesburg Pocket Alley, find the “Engine” (marked by a sign) and add their rock to the “train.”

Participants are asked to sign their names and hometown at the bottom of their rock. A resin or a polyurethane coat may help the paint stay on longer.

The museum said one of its goals is to make the ability to share art available to everyone. It has done this through the Hattiesburg Pocket Art Gallery.

With this project, the Round Rock Express, the museum hopes to open it up to even more people.

Guests are asked not to pick up, throw or scatter the rocks.

The museum said the rocks are going to be lined up next to the buildings. If the little train becomes a tripping hazard to guests or a “thorn in the side” to other downtown businesses because they are thrown, the exhibit might be the “shortest train stop in Hattiesburg history!”

For more information about the Hattiesburg Pokcet Museum, click HERE.

