Purvis opens new City Hall

Purvis opens new City Hall Thursday
By Trey Howard
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:21 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - On Thursday, the City of Purvis opened its new City Hall.

The 4,300-square-foot building sits about 100 yards away from the old City Hall, which was built nearly 50 years ago.

The building includes the city’s water department, as well as a new conference room for city council meetings.

Purvis Mayor Roger Herrin said the new building would not have been possible without the support of the community.

“If it wasn’t for our businesses staying in Purvis and our people shopping in Purvis, we couldn’t do things like this,” Herrin said. “Shop local. Eat local. We’ve got the restaurants, we’ve got the stores, and all of these people are loyal, business people (who) are so important to the city’s economy.”

The old City Hall will be renovated for use by the Purvis Police Department.

