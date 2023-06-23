Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Plane crashes on Ocean Springs Middle practice field

The plane landed on the practice field on the north side of Ocean Springs Middle School....
The plane landed on the practice field on the north side of Ocean Springs Middle School. According to Ocean Springs Police, it damaged part of a fence.(Jackson Co. EMA Director Earth Etheridge)
By Flora Dedeaux
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs officials have confirmed a plane crashed in the city Friday morning.

WLOX heard police scanner traffic around 7:40 a.m. regarding a plane crash. According to Jackson County EMA Director Earl Etheridge, a small plane took off from Ocean Springs Airport, headed to Asheville, North Carolina.

Just after takeoff, the twin-engine Piper Apache prop plane developed problems and crashed less than a mile from the airport.

The plane landed on the practice field at the north side of Ocean Springs Middle School. According to Ocean Springs Police, it damaged part of a fence.

We’re told the pilot is okay, but the plane is leaking fuel.

The plane landed on the practice field on the north side of Ocean Springs Middle School.
The plane landed on the practice field on the north side of Ocean Springs Middle School.(WLOX)
Just after takeoff, the twin-engine Apache prop plane developed problems and crashed.
Just after takeoff, the twin-engine Apache prop plane developed problems and crashed.(Ocean Springs Fire Chief Derek McCoy)

Ocean Springs Fire and Police departments are on scene, along with Emergency Management. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are on their way to the crash. The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) has also been notified.

WLOX is at the scene. We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is working to clear the scene of an accident on I-59 where an...
18-wheeler flips on I-59 near Purvis exit, severe injuries reported
The temporary closure will expire on Wednesday, July 5, which is the same day a hearing will...
Top 5ive Bar & Grill ordered to temporarily close due to recent violence
A Toyota SUV that had left the road, rolled over, struck a tree and came to rest on a tree...
Driver survives ‘violent’ rollover accident in Forrest County
15-year-old Chantasia Ross
Missing teen reported in Jefferson Davis Co.

Latest News

ONE TANK TRIP: Jackson museums offer something for the whole family
NFL's Jordan Thomas tells WDAM Sunrise how to 'Dream Big' at Sumrall event Saturday
ONE TANK TRIP: Jackson museums offer something for the whole family
WDAM' 7's Rex Thompson looks at the weekend forecast for the Pine Belt.
Sunny, hot and humid sliding through the weekend