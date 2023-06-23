The Petal Fire Department is seeking new applicants

Win Stuff
The Petal Fire Department is seeking new candidates.
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - From fighting fires to educating children, the Petal Fire Department is seeking recruits to join their team

Completing training now would prepare a recruit for the peak fire season, which begins in August.

Working at the fire department will give you a job where you can make the community a better place

“If you are looking for a career, something you can put your time and effort into and you can feel good about your job and about what you do, the fire service is a very honorable place to spend your time and your career,” Petal Fire Department Chief Joe Hendry said.

Members of the fire team will go through training in preparation.

Shift hours are typically 24 hours on, 48 hours off.

For full information and requirements, click here.

To fill out an application, visit Petal City Hall during normal business hours.

