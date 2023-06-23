Perry County preparing for the July 4th holiday

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - With Independence Day just around the corner, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for the good and the bad.

The holiday falls on Tuesday this year.

However, the weekend that follows is sure to be filled with fun and festivities in and around the Pine Belt.

Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles said the department wants residents to have fun but also use caution and logic.

“We’re gonna do what we got to do to keep everybody else safe,” Nobles said. “We want everybody to go out there and enjoy the holiday and have a good time.

“It’s a time to celebrate. Be responsible.”

That’s especially true if your fun involves drinks.

“If you’re gonna drink, just don’t drive,” Nobles said. “If you’re gonna drive anywhere, have someone that’s a designated driver that hasn’t been driving to take you wherever you need to go.”

Nobles said the department has assembled a group of non-paid employees to assist them in covering the holiday and all that it brings.

