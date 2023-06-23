ONE TANK TRIP: Jackson museums offer something for the whole family

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Time to get on the road! This time to Jackson, MS, kicking off our one-tank trip series.

This trip was roughly an hour and a half drive from the news station in Moselle. We visited the Mississippi Children’s Museum and the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson to learn what makes this a worthwhile one-tank trip.

Founded in 2010, this educational museum caters to young children and is an excellent way for families to have fun without breaking the bank.

Monique Ealey, the director of education for the museum, said, “Our foundation, our key initiatives that we focus on, literacy, health, STEAM - which is STEM with ‘A’ with the arts integrated into it - and then Mississippi history and heritage because we want to teach children about their history right here in our state and then to be proud of the things that come from the state of Mississippi.”

The museum features many interactive exhibits where kids can simulate real-world experiences in a place designed just for them.

“There are so many reasons why you should consider visiting the Mississippi Children’s Museum this summer,” said Executive Director Emily Hoff. “We are home in our front yard to a wonderful splash pad and the largest playground in the state - 30,000 square feet of state-of-the-art experience right outside of our front door. So, you can really come here, park one time and spend the entire day enjoying family time.”

Our next stop was the Two Mississippi Museums, where we learned all about Mississippi’s diverse history.

“I think you should visit this museum because you get truth, you get integrity, you get fortitude because those were the people who were a part of the civil rights movement,” said Director Pamela Junior. “What you get here is what you don’t get in the classroom. You don’t get these particular stories. These are the people that you need to learn about. Mississippi was ground zero! Coming to the Two Mississippi Museums will give you the information that you need so that when you walk out, you’ll be ready to work in your community.”

The museum features both authentic artifacts and replicas from historical civil rights events.

Mississippi civil rights activist and original freedom rider Hezekiah Watkins said the museum offers a look into the past and, hopefully, the future of Mississippi.

“To me, it’s a living dream, something that I dreamed about, something that I worked for, something that I went to jail for, something I was beaten for, and I’m beginning to see the fruits of those things, begin to get the fruits off of the tree, based on what I went through as a freedom rider,” said Watkins. “I want others to come and see what Mississippi was like in the 60s and what it’s like today in 2023.”

This one-tank trip truly offers something for the whole family.

The total mileage for the entire trip was 88 miles to and from Hattiesburg.

