MDOT to choose contractor to make Hattiesburg I-59 repairs Friday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Repairs could soon be made to a busy section of Interstate 59 in Hattiesburg that was damaged two months ago when it was hit by a tractor-trailer.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation will choose a contractor Friday to make permanent repairs to the overpass at the intersection of I-59 and Highway 49.

It was hit by a truck back on April 24.

The collision left a hole about 4-feet wide in the side of a box girder.

An exit ramp and merge lane at the intersection have been closed since the accident.

Three Mississippi companies have submitted bids to make those repairs, including Century Construction Group, Inc. from Tupelo; Joe McGee Construction Company, Inc. from Lake; and Key, LLC, of Madison.

“We have been through the advertising process to get a contractor (and) (Friday), they will award the contract to the lowest bidder,” said MDOT District 6 bridge inspection engineer Paul Purvis said.

“Once (MDOT’s) transportation commission approves that, they can start the process on getting started for repairing the project.”

Purvis says the repairs probably will start after July 4 and will be complete by July 31.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.