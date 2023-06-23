Win Stuff
Man dies after shooting in church parking lot

A shooting happened Friday at the parking lot of First Baptist Church.
A shooting happened Friday at the parking lot of First Baptist Church.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A shooting happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. at the parking lot of First Baptist Church in Meridian.

Coroner Clayton Cobler said one person died after allegedly trying to rob an off-duty officer, who had his family with him, in the parking lot as they arrived. The alleged robber was shot and died at a local hospital.

Vacation Bible School graduation was to be held but was cancelled. The area was secured and the people inside the church were not in danger.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the case, as it involves a law enforcement officer.

