Local organizations earn Mississippi Main Street recognition

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Several Pine Belt organizations are celebrating awards given to them by the Mississippi Main Street Association.

Hattiesburg, Laurel, and Sumrall all received recognition for their efforts in arts, revitalization and marketing.

The state association’s communications director said these organizations benefited from strong community support.

“From the Pine Belt, we have three winners,” said Jeannie Zieren. “Laurel did come out really strong this year. I will say, last year was Hattiesburg’s year. So it’s interesting to see year to year who surfaces and who’s the front-runner, but it really does trade off from year to year.”

“All of these programs are strong. Sumrall is a newer program, so you see their efforts that are just getting started for a smaller community.”

Beginning in July, each Main Street program will have the opportunity to apply for a grant for up to $500,000 to use in future projects.

