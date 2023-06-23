Win Stuff
JDCSD: Missing Prentiss teenager found safe

According to JDCSD, Ross, 15, had been missing since Saturday, as she was last seen in Mize.
According to JDCSD, Ross, 15, had been missing since Saturday, as she was last seen in Mize.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JEFFERSON DAVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - A missing teenager out of Jefferson Davis County has been found safe, according to the sheriff’s department.

The Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department announced on Friday morning that 15-year-old Chantasia Ross of Prentiss is back home now.

Missing teen reported in Jefferson Davis Co.

According to JDCSD, Ross had been missing since Saturday, as she was last seen in Mize.

15-year-old Chantasia Ross
