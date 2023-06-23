JDCSD: Missing Prentiss teenager found safe

JEFFERSON DAVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - A missing teenager out of Jefferson Davis County has been found safe, according to the sheriff’s department.

The Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department announced on Friday morning that 15-year-old Chantasia Ross of Prentiss is back home now.

According to JDCSD, Ross had been missing since Saturday, as she was last seen in Mize.

