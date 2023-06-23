Janice Water Association lifts boil-water notice

BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) - A boil-water notice for about 225 customers of the Janice Water Association was lifted Friday.

The notice was issued Sunday after lightning struck one of the system’s wells.

Customers were affected in the Janice/Shattles Loop area.

Tests showed the water was safe to drink again,

