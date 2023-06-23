Win Stuff
Janice Water Association lifts boil-water notice

The boil-water notice issued Sunday by the Janice Water Association in Forrest County was lifted Friday.(City of Lynn Haven)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) - A boil-water notice for about 225 customers of the Janice Water Association was lifted Friday.

The notice was issued Sunday after lightning struck one of the system’s wells.

Customers were affected in the Janice/Shattles Loop area.

Tests showed the water was safe to drink again,

