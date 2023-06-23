‘It was the most powerful thing I’ve ever felt in my life’: Louin couple survive tornado

LOUIN, Miss. (WDAM) -Louin resident Derry L. Pierce stands in his yard and points to a half-destroyed home without a roof.

“This is my house, or was my house,” Pierce said.

Pierce said he and his wife hid in their bedroom when the EF 3 tornado hit their home Sunday.

“It was the most powerful thing I’ve ever felt in my life,” he said.

Pierce said he heard the wind, and he and his wife got down beside their bed. He crawled out into the hallway as the tornado ripped through their home.

“Among the windows breaking and the wood cracking, I heard a big boom down the hallway and I saw the wall come into me,” Pierce said. “I crawled back in and said ‘Get down, stay down, stay down, stay down, baby’ and everything started falling down around us.”

Although it only took about 15 seconds for the tornado to destroy their home, Pierce said it felt like an hour.

“My wife said, she looked up and said ‘We don’t have a roof, we don’t have a roof,’ Pierce said “I said, ‘I know baby, but we gotta get out of here.’ It was horrific.”

When they got outside, Pierce said it took no time at all for help to arrive.

“I don’t know how they gathered the team up so quick, but there were teams coming from everywhere,” Pierce said. “Emergency services, volunteers, everywhere, and they were getting people out.”

While they lost most of their possessions, Pierce is counting his blessing their lives were spared. He said his heart goes out to the family of George-Jean Hayes, who was killed in the very same tornado.

“In retrospect, we made it out,” Pierce said. “None of us really lost a lot. Everything that we lost we can get back.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.