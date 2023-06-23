Identities of 2 men found dead in Prentiss released Friday

PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - The names of the two men found dead in Prentiss early Wednesday morning have been released.

Prentiss Police Chief Richard Browning identified the men Friday as Leander Lampton, 62, and Willie Daggins, 52.

Both men were from Prentiss.

Browning said autopsies had been performed on both at the State Crime Lab in Biloxi. He said a preliminary report could take from two to three weeks.

The bodies were found early Wednesday near an abandoned building on Dale Street.

Jefferson Davis County Coroner Dedra Johnson said she received the call between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.

Browning said the investigation was ongoing.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.