Identities of 2 men found dead in Prentiss released Friday

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - The names of the two men found dead in Prentiss early Wednesday morning have been released.

Prentiss Police Chief Richard Browning identified the men Friday as Leander Lampton, 62, and Willie Daggins, 52.

Both men were from Prentiss.

Browning said autopsies had been performed on both at the State Crime Lab in Biloxi. He said a preliminary report could take from two to three weeks.

The bodies were found early Wednesday near an abandoned building on Dale Street.

Jefferson Davis County Coroner Dedra Johnson said she received the call between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.

Browning said the investigation was ongoing.

