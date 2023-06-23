Win Stuff
Hot this weekend, but dangerous heat moves in next week

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 6/23
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
This evening will be mostly clear temperatures fall into the low 80s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 70s.

Tomorrow will be hot and mostly sunny. A stray shower is possible. Highs will be in the mid 90s.

Sunday and Monday will be much hotter as highs soar into the mid to upper 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny. A stray shower is possible. Heat Indices will make it feel like 104-108ۜ°.

The “Heat Dome” over Texas will slide to the east by the middle of next week. That will cause our highs to soar into the upper 90s. In fact, a few places may tag 100° on Wednesday and Thursday. Heat Indices will be well into the DANGEROUS categories as the humidity makes it feel like 106-112°.

