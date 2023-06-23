Hellfighters and Mission at the Cross prepare for 10th annual ‘Restoration Run’

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Hellfighters USA and Mission At The Cross are partnering to help men in need.

Their 10th annual Restoration Run starts at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Runners, cheerleaders and support from all over the Laurel community will be out for the run.

“We have already signed up 354 people,” event coordinator Jennifer Prince said. “We’ve raised a lot of money so far, we have a lot of sponsors, and we want to just encourage everybody to come out.”

The proceeds will go to Mission at the Cross, a non-profit that ministers to homeless and hopeless men who have run out of options and men who are suffering from bad choices.

“We call this six-and-a-half acres of holy ground,” said Eddie Parker, house leader/former graduate of the non-profit program. “It means everything to guys like me because it’s a place where Jesus transforms men’s lives and it’s just a real blessing.

“It’s just a greatest place on earth.”

For those still wanting to participate, sign up Saturday morning before the run begins.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.