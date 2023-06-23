Win Stuff
Changes to Petal fireworks policy tabled for time being

By Jay Harrison
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -A few weeks ago, City of Petal leaders said they planned to discuss the idea of sanctioning the sale and use of fireworks on New Year’s Day and July Fourth.

This week, leaders in Petal tabled a proposed ordinance revision that have allowed the use and sale of fireworks at approved locations for a limited time.

The proposal called for sales to be limited to vacated, commercially-zoned areas along roads like Evelyn Gandy Parkway and Highway 42.

Mayor Tony Ducker said Thursday that he expected the discussion to be resumed at the next Board of Aldermen meeting.

“This was not gonna be something … I got some phone calls,” Ducker said. “They thought that if we would’ve passed it on Tuesday, this July, we would’ve been doing it.

“That’s not the case at all. There’s a 30-day wait on an ordinance of this nature. So, there was no advantage for us rushing into something like this. If it was to pass, it wouldn’t really go into effect until New Year’s.”

The result: Right now, the sale and use of fireworks remain illegal in the City of Petal.

