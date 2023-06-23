American singer, songwriter Jim Messina coming to Hattiesburg’s Saenger Theater in September

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - American musician, songwriter, singer, guitarist, recording engineer and record producer, Jim Messina is bringing his talents to Hattiesburg’s Historic Saenger Theater on September 22.

Ticket prices for Jim Messina range from $35.50 - $55.50 plus fees and go on sale Friday. They can be purchased on THIS LINK.

The Hattiesburg Convention Commission said Jim Messina’s legacy spans five decades, three super groups, a solo career and scores of producing and engineering credits.

While acting as producer/audio engineer for Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Buffalo Springfield, Messina ultimately joined the band as its bass player. When “the Springfield” disbanded in 1968, Jim and fellow bandmate Richie Furay formed the band, Poco.

After three successful albums, Jim left to return to producing music. He signed as an independent producer with Columbia Records.

In November 1970, Columbia asked Jim to work with an unknown Kenny Loggins. While helping Kenny get ready for a record and touring, the two discovered that they worked well together and Jim agreed to sit in on Kenny’s first album.

Kenny Loggins with Jim Messina Sittin’ In was released in November of 1971. Over the next seven years, Loggins and Messina released eight albums, had scores of songs and sold over 16 million albums.

After a series of solo acoustic tours, Jim formed a band made of acclaimed musicians who have played with him at various points in his career.

His latest release, In the Groove, includes selected hits from all three of Jim’s previous bands, as well as several of his solo works.

Doors to the Saenger Theater will open on Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7:30 p.m.

Sponsors for Jim Messina’s show are Coors Lite, Blue Moon and VooDoo Ranger.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.