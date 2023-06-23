2 men found dead early Wednesday morning in Prentiss

PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - Two men were found dead early Wednesday morning in Prentiss.

Prentiss Police Chief Richard Browning declined to go into details while the investigation was ongoing, but did confirm that the bodies were discovered between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Jefferson Davis County coroner Dedra Johnson declined to release the names of the victims, saying she was “not at liberty” to so.

More details will be added to this report as details become available.

