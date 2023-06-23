06/23 Ryan’s “Rain-Free” Friday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

The last few days have been considerably drier across the area than the last week or so before had been, but today looks like we’ll see a rain-free afternoon! In fact, it’s about as close a guarantee you’ll get during summer in South Mississippi, as any activity should pop up over the coast and drift to the southeast. That means lots of sun, and at worst some afternoon cloud cover, though it will be a little hot. Not unseasonably or ridiculously though! Today’s high should just reach our normal for today near 91. Our morning low was also near its statistical normal at 70, and even the humidity isn’t very far from where it should be. That all adds up to the best day possible, which I highly suggest you enjoy while you can.

That’s not to be dramatic or anything, but a dry day with manageable heat and humidity is better than a hotter and more humid one with a few showers or a dangerously hot and humid one...all of which we’ll see in the next few days. Saturday and Sunday will see slightly higher highs and more humidity, and will add the “average” 20-30% chance of afternoon showers/t-storms back to the forecast. These won’t be the ones with a higher than normal chance of developing severe weather either as that supportive pattern has moved on. I don’t really expect a “rainy” day until Monday/Tuesday as a front moves through, but afterwards we’ll see higher than normal humidity and highs near 100.

