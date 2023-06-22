William Carey’s Jake Lycette awarded NAIA Gold Glove
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For the first time in program history, William Carey is awarded a Gold Glove by the ABCA/Rawlings.
Jake Lycette earns the distinction, finishing with a fielding percentage of .998 at the first base position.
The junior from Brandon batted .371 with 72 runs-batted-in during the Crusaders’ run to the NAIA World Series.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.