William Carey’s Jake Lycette awarded NAIA Gold Glove

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For the first time in program history, William Carey is awarded a Gold Glove by the ABCA/Rawlings.

Jake Lycette earns the distinction, finishing with a fielding percentage of .998 at the first base position.

The junior from Brandon batted .371 with 72 runs-batted-in during the Crusaders’ run to the NAIA World Series.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.