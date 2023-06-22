Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

William Carey’s Jake Lycette awarded NAIA Gold Glove

By Taylor Curet
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For the first time in program history, William Carey is awarded a Gold Glove by the ABCA/Rawlings.

Jake Lycette earns the distinction, finishing with a fielding percentage of .998 at the first base position.

The junior from Brandon batted .371 with 72 runs-batted-in during the Crusaders’ run to the NAIA World Series.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were arrested in three separate incidents over four days in Jones County.
3 incidents, 4 days, 5 arrests: Jones County deputies stay busy over weekend
-
Suspect wanted in connection to Wayne Co. shootings arrested in Texas
Jones County Deputy Matt Bailey arrested 56-year-old Jack Stevens after a high-speed car chase...
Jones County deputies make arrest in 3rd high-speed chase in 5 days
-
JCSD narcotics agents make 3 arrests Monday after executing search warrant at local motel
June 18, 2023, is a night Elnora Ross will remember all too well as she not only lost her home,...
Louin mother who lost daughter shares her heartbreak

Latest News

Jake Lycette
William Carey's Jake Lycette awarded NAIA Gold Glove
Luke Lyon, PRCC
Pair of Wildcats named Gold Glove winners
Luke Lyon, PRCC
Pair of Wildcats named Gold Glove winners
Tanner Hall, Southern Miss
Tanner Hall first in USM history to be awarded Gold Glove