West Marion 2023 Football Schedule

West Marion Trojans
West Marion Trojans(West Marion)
By Scott Kirk
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
West Marion Trojans

  • 8/25: vs. East Marion- 7 p.m.
  • 9/1: @ Columbia- 7 p.m.
  • 9/8: @ Lumberton- 7 p.m.
  • 9/15: @ Sumrall- 7 p.m.
  • 9/22: vs. Collins- 7 p.m.
  • 9/29: @ Tylertown*- 7 p.m.
  • 10/6: vs. St. Patrick* (Homecoming)- 7 p.m.
  • 10/13: @ Perry Central*- 7 p.m.
  • 10/27: vs. St. Stanislaus*- 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 8-3A opponent

