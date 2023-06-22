West Marion 2023 Football Schedule

West Marion Trojans

8/25: vs. East Marion- 7 p.m.

9/1: @ Columbia- 7 p.m.

9/8: @ Lumberton- 7 p.m.

9/15: @ Sumrall- 7 p.m.

9/22: vs. Collins- 7 p.m.

9/29: @ Tylertown*- 7 p.m.

10/6: vs. St. Patrick* (Homecoming)- 7 p.m.

10/13: @ Perry Central*- 7 p.m.

10/27: vs. St. Stanislaus*- 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 8-3A opponent

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.