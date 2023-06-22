Win Stuff
VIDEO: Pascagoula police officer caught in Moss Point tornado

Dashcam video was captured and shared on Facebook by the Pascagoula Police Department.
Dashcam video was captured and shared on Facebook by the Pascagoula Police Department.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - One of Pascagoula’s finest was caught in Monday’s tornado in Moss Point.

Dashcam video was captured and shared on Facebook by the Pascagoula Police Department. Authorities took the opportunity to explain this is why drivers are advised to stay off the roads during severe weather.

The officer was there to block the road to avoid anyone getting hurt and ended up helping those trapped in M&M Bank.

“We are #PascagoulaProud of our Police Personnel who acted so quickly to help out our sister city. We continue to pray for the citizens of Moss Point as they recover from this tragic event,” the post said.

🌪️👀 TORNADO DASH CAM FOOTAGE Officer Selover found himself in the middle of the tornado that struck Moss Point on Monday. This footage is exactly why we caution motorists to stay off the roads during severe weather, if possible. Officer Selover blocked the road to avoid anyone getting hurt and ended up helping those trapped in M&M Bank. We are #PascagoulaProud of our Police Personnel who acted so quickly to help out our sister city. We continue to pray for the citizens of Moss Point as they recover from this tragic event. #PascagoulaPD #PrayForMossPoint

Posted by Pascagoula Police Department on Wednesday, June 21, 2023

