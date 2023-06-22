VIDEO: Pascagoula police officer caught in Moss Point tornado

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - One of Pascagoula’s finest was caught in Monday’s tornado in Moss Point.

Dashcam video was captured and shared on Facebook by the Pascagoula Police Department. Authorities took the opportunity to explain this is why drivers are advised to stay off the roads during severe weather.

The officer was there to block the road to avoid anyone getting hurt and ended up helping those trapped in M&M Bank.

“We are #PascagoulaProud of our Police Personnel who acted so quickly to help out our sister city. We continue to pray for the citizens of Moss Point as they recover from this tragic event,” the post said.

