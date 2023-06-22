Tractor-trailer overturns near Runnelstown in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - No injuries were reported Wednesday afternoon after a tractor-trailer left the highway and overturned in Perry County.

No injuries were reported, said the Mississippi Highway Patrol said.

MHP said the accident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday south of Runnelstown, when the truck wound up on its side, pushed against a small embankment.

Drivers were asked to stay away from the area while crews worked to right the truck and remove it.

