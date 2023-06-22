Top 5ive Bar & Grill ordered to temporarily close due to recent violence

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg announces the temporary closure of a local bar and grill due to recent violence.

The city’s attorney filed paperwork to the Forrest County Chancery Court Thursday after the council passed a resolution during Tuesday night’s meeting to take measures to reduce violence at Top 5ive Bar & Grill.

According to the city, the temporary closure will expire on Wednesday, July 5 - unless it is extended by the court - which is the same day a hearing will take place in front of Forrest County Judge Sheila Smallwood.

A representative for Top 5ive Bar & Grill has been reached for comment.

Updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.