Tips for working in summer heat

Some tips for working in the heat of summer
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Summer has officially started, which means the grass is growing higher and the sun feels like fire.

Next week, temperatures are expected to feel like in the 100s, which can be plenty harmful to those who work outside.

“Last week, I got sunburnt without using my scarf, so it’s burned pretty bad,” lawn worker Derrick Barnette said.

Barnett owns Barnett and Son Lawn Care and can work for hours at a time in the summer heat.

.Barnett said the most effective way to protect yourself while working in the sun is to wear sunscreen and dri-fit clothing.

“Anything to block the sun from touching you,” Barnett said. “Gloves, glasses, scarves, everything.”

To help reduce heat-related illnesses, stay hydrated.

“You have to stay hydrated, a lot of water, a lot of sunblock, and most of all, make sure that you have someone working with you, make sure they’re hydrated as well,” Barnett said. “Safety first,”

Barnett offered one last tip: When taking a break between cutting yards, take one in a shaded area.

