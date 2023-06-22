Tanner Hall first in USM history to be awarded Gold Glove

Southern Miss Sports Information

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss junior pitcher Tanner Hall was announced as the 2023 recipient of the ABCA/Rawlings Division I Gold Glove Award.

The award recognizes the top defensive players at each position in each division of collegiate baseball. Hall, a native of Zachary, La., finished the year error-less en route to a 12-4 record and multiple All-American honors. The right-hander set career bests in multiple categories, including ERA, innings pitched, hits and batting average.

Opponents were held to a .207 batting average with Hall on the mound. The Sun Belt Conference’s Pitcher of the Year is Southern Miss’ first Gold Glove Award winner.

About the Gold Glove Award

The ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove teams were first recognized in 2007 and are presented annually to the top defensive players from each division of collegiate and high school baseball.

About the ABCA

Founded in 1945, the American Baseball Coaches Association is the primary professional organization for baseball coaches at the amateur level. Its over 15,000 members represent all 50 states and 40 countries. Since its initial meeting of 27 college baseball coaches in June 1945, Association membership has broadened to include nine divisions: NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA, Pacific Association Division, High School, Youth and Travel.

About Rawlings

Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. is an innovative manufacturer and marketer of sporting goods worldwide. Founded in 1887, Rawlings is an authentic global sports brand, trusted by generations of athletes of all skill levels. Rawlings’ unparalleled quality and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings. Rawlings is the Official Ball Supplier and Batting Helmet of Major League Baseball®, the official baseball of Minor League Baseball™ and the NCAA®, and an approved baseball, basketball, football and softball of the National High School Federation®. For more information, please visit Rawlings.com or by phone at (314) 819-2800.

