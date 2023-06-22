Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Reports: Deion Sanders to have emergency surgery on his groin

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders reacts following the school's Blue and White Spring...
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders reacts following the school's Blue and White Spring football game, an NCAA college football contest, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Jackson State football head coach Deion Sanders will have emergency surgery Friday morning after it was revealed that he has a blood clot in his groin.

Last week, Sanders learned that he may lose his left foot due to ongoing blood circulation issues.

Thursday, Adam “Pacman” Jones, a former All-Pro cornerback for the Cincinnati Bengals, told Pat McAfee on the Pat McAfee Show that the new Colorado football head coach will have emergency surgery on his groin Friday morning.

NBC Sports also reported the news on Thursday.

Sanders had two toes on his left foot amputated due to blood clots in 2021, causing him to miss three games for JSU that season.

“I just want [Sanders] to get healthy, man,” Adam Jones said during the podcast.

“We’re pulling for you, Coach [Prime],” McAfee replied.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Mitchell, 44, of Pembroke, Fla.
Florida woman arrested after high-speed pursuit on I-59
-
Suspect wanted in connection to Wayne Co. shootings arrested in Texas
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The pilot and 4 passengers of the Titan submersible have died, US Coast Guard says
Jones County Deputy Matt Bailey arrested 56-year-old Jack Stevens after a high-speed car chase...
Jones County deputies make arrest in 3rd high-speed chase in 5 days
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is working to clear the scene of an accident on I-59 where an...
18-wheeler flips on I-59 near Purvis exit, severe injuries reported

Latest News

MID
How to file a claim following severe storms
The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested Star, 61, in August 2022 after responding to a...
Repeat offender sentenced to 40 years for 2022 violent domestic incident
Moratorium banning new bars and nightclubs on Capitol Street extended for 12 months
A Toyota SUV that had left the road, rolled over, struck a tree and came to rest on a tree...
Driver survives ‘violent’ rollover accident in Forrest County