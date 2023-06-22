Repeat offender sentenced to 40 years for 2022 violent domestic incident

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A repeat offender was sentenced to prison during a trial in the Forrest County Circuit Court Thursday for a 2022 violent attack on his girlfriend.

Forrest County 12th Circuit Court District Attorney Lin Carter announced that 61-year-old David Lee Star was sentenced to 40 years in prison by Judge Bob Helfrich.

According to the court documents, Helfrich sentenced Star for the following charges:

20 years for aggravated assault

10 years for felon in possession of a weapon, day-for-day, as a habitual offender

10 years for tampering with physical evidence

“Violent crimes will simply not be tolerated,” Carter said. “This was not a case of self-defense and there was no justification for such a vicious attack.”

The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested Star in August 2022 after responding to a domestic altercation with his girlfriend at the time.

According to the court documents, on Aug. 3, 2022, at 10:40 p.m., HPD responded to 202 Hardy St. after getting a 911 call about a distressed woman running down the street covered in blood.

When officers arrived, they found Sarah Latham bleeding profusely and suffering from multiple stab wounds. The court documents say she was treated on the scene by the Hattiesburg Fire Department and then taken to the hospital.

The court documents say an investigation began, and after interviewing witnesses and collecting and reviewing all evidence, it was found Latham was in Memorial Park at 399 West Pine St. earlier that evening with Star. They were sitting on a bench when Star became angry with Latham and pulled out a knife and reportedly told her, “If I can’t have you, no one can,” and started to stab her in the neck and arms.

Latham ran from the scene and soon a passerby in a car saw her, stopped and called 911, according to the court documents. Officers went to Memorial Park and found Latham’s purse and blood on the ground nearby, as Star had fled the area.

Several days later, Star was located and admitted to the stabbing, as well as confessed to being a prior convicted felon and disposing of the knife he used in the attack.

Carter said Star was indicted by a Forrest County Grand Jury for aggravated assault, being a felon in possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence, and after rejecting a plea deal, he went to trial on May 4, 2023, where the jury found him guilty on all charges.

During Thursday’s sentencing, it was learned that Star had two convictions out of the Jones County Circuit Court before the trial: Burglary and felon possessing a firearm. Those charges resulted in Star being labeled as a non-violent habitual offender.

“The Hattiesburg Police Department, both patrol officers and the detective, did an outstanding job in investigating the case, and then apprehending and questioning the suspect,” Carter said.

Carter did confirm that Latham is doing better after the incident, as he hopes the sentencing can provide closure to her.

Assistant District Attorney Bryan Buckley prosecuted the case.

