Pair of Wildcats named Gold Glove winners

Pearl River Community College Sports Information

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Another incredible season on the diamond has resulted in two more awards for the Pearl River baseball team. The American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings announced the 2023 Gold Glove winners Wednesday afternoon, and PRCC’s Blaise Breerwood (Poplarville) and Luke Lyon (Hattiesburg; Oak Grove) have been selected.

“We are so proud of Blaise and Luke. What a tremendous honor for both of them,” Pearl River coach Michael Avalon said. “There are several things that these young men have in common, but one that sticks out to me is both are ultimate competitors. Their focus, energy and passion for the game were on display every single day. When they stepped between the lines, their teammates and coaches could always count on their best. What an incredible accomplishment for both of them.”

BLAISE BREERWOOD

It’s nearly impossible to have the type of fielding season that Breerwood had while playing up the middle, but the second baseman cemented himself as one of the top defenders in the country in 2023. Breerwood turned in web gem after web gem during the season, and in a whopping 179 total chances, he made just two errors. He did not commit a single error against MACCC opponents or throughout the duration of the Region 23 Tournament. The middle infielder also accounted for 15 double plays on the year.

In addition to his outstanding defense, the sophomore also got the job done at the plate, tallying up 45 hits, 31 RBIs, 30 walks, nine doubles, two triples and a homer. He was great on the basepaths swiping 14 bags.

LUKE LYON

Lyon made the most of his opportunities when the baseball was hit back to the pitcher’s mound. The right-hander converted all ten chances while also picking off one base runner.

On the mound, the sophomore was outstanding, finishing the year with an unblemished record at 7-0. Across 62 innings pitched, he racked up 75 strikeouts and held a 2.03 earned run average. His ERA was seventh-best in the NJCAA during the 2023 season.

Lyon was previously named Second Team All-MACCC.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.