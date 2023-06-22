Win Stuff
New wastewater treatment plant opens at PIB

New wastewater treatment system installed at Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport just completed a major upgrade of its wastewater system.

A new 50,000-gallon-per-day system went online this week at the airport’s I-59 Supply Chain Park.

“It’s taken about eight to nine months to get it done, because like everything in America, it takes time to get stuff and the plant to be built and sent here took the longest,” said Tom Heanue, Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport executive director. “But, while they did it, we did all the dirt work around it, we’ve just put the fence up and two days ago is when we went online.

“Tuesday was kind of the major day we swapped it over.”

A $1.3 million grant from the Mississippi Development Authority paid for the project.

The new wastewater plant replaces a 24-year-old system that held a 20,000-gallon-per-day capacity.

“We thought it was time now, as they say, ‘strike while the iron is hot,’” Heanue said. “So, we (took) part of our MDA grant money that we got from improvements in our business park and upgraded the system to a 50,000 gallon a day.

“So, that gives us plenty of capacity right now for what we have, but it sets us up well for future capacity. There’s not going to be any type of industrial, heavy water work or anything. We’re going to be basically household sewage.”

The airport’s original wastewater treatment system was built in 1974.

It only had a 5,000 gallon-per-day capacity.

