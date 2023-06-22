Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years. (SOURCE: NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s well known that global sea levels are rising, but now NASA is showing by just how much.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration shared an animation that shows how far sea levels have risen between 1993 and 2022.

Over those three decades, sea levels have risen about 3.5 inches.

That may not seem like a lot, but the animation should be used as a visual metaphor. NASA said it’s designed to look like a submerged porthole of a boat as water can be seen lapping outside the window.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Mitchell, 44, of Pembroke, Fla.
Florida woman arrested after high-speed pursuit on I-59
-
Suspect wanted in connection to Wayne Co. shootings arrested in Texas
Jones County Deputy Matt Bailey arrested 56-year-old Jack Stevens after a high-speed car chase...
Jones County deputies make arrest in 3rd high-speed chase in 5 days
Since the business opened in September 2022, the City of Hattiesburg said more than 80...
Resolution passed to reduce violence at Top 5 Bar & Grill in Hattiesburg
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is working to clear the scene of an accident on I-59 where an...
18-wheeler flips on I-59 near Purvis exit, severe injuries reported

Latest News

FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a...
Biden defends blunt remark on China’s leader, saying that’s ‘just not something I’m going to change very much’
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, leaves the...
House Republicans push off Biden impeachment move for now as hard-right clamors for action
MID
How to file a claim following severe storms
Stamp honoring late Rep. John Lewis unveiled at Capitol
Stamp honoring late Rep. John Lewis unveiled at Capitol
Stamp honoring late Rep. John Lewis unveiled at Capitol