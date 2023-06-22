Win Stuff
Moratorium banning new bars and nightclubs on Capitol Street extended for 12 months

(Live 5)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It will be another year before any new bars or nightclubs can be located in a large swath of Jackson’s Central Business District.

On Tuesday, the Jackson City Council approved extending a moratorium blocking the construction and opening of new bars and nightclubs in and around the area bordered by Amite Street to the north, Pearl Street to the south, State Street to the east, and Mill Street to the west.

The measure was approved on a 7-0 vote. However, some council members said they likely would not support extending the moratorium again.

“We cannot keep stifling the economic growth of our downtown area. We need to drive businesses to our downtown entertainment district,” Council Vice-President Angelique Lee said. “I will support this for the next 12 months, but after that, and during this time, we need to be coming up with a plan to grow downtown.”

The measure would not apply to bars that have already been permitted or to restaurants that serve alcohol.

Ward Six Councilman Aaron Banks agreed with Lee, saying the moratorium likely prevented a former National Football League player from opening a sports bar there.

“I do know some of the problems we’ve had... but there are legitimate businesses that would like to do a sports bar, especially for Jackson State because this is a college city,” Banks said. “So, I hope we can have that conversation on what [downtown Jackson] looks like.”

The moratorium, which was authored by Ward 7 Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay, was put in place last summer in response to an uptick in crime along Capitol Street.

“We have a lot of people living in downtown Jackson and the gunfire, and the loud cars and all that. All that was really causing problems,” she said.

A copy of the ordinance references an incident where more than 100 rounds were fired at a bar there “during a time in which crowds were congregating in the area.” The ordinance also points to an ongoing shortage of officers in the Jackson Police Department.

Lindsay agrees the city should focus on bringing new business to that area, but said more time is needed to draw up a “real plan” to do that.

“I do think we need to get some proactive plan in place that addresses how we grow these businesses in an area where we also have people living and trying to sleep,” she said, “and people bringing children to hotels for sporting events and ballet events and things of that nature.”

