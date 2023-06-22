Missing teen reported in Jefferson Davis Co.
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teenager.
According to the sheriff’s department, 15-year-old Chantasia Ross from Prentiss has been missing since Saturday around 9 a.m. She was last seen in Mize.
If you see Ross or know anything about her whereabouts, you can contact the JDCSO at (601)-792-5169.
