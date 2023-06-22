Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Missing teen reported in Jefferson Davis Co.

15-year-old Chantasia Ross
15-year-old Chantasia Ross(Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teenager.

According to the sheriff’s department, 15-year-old Chantasia Ross from Prentiss has been missing since Saturday around 9 a.m. She was last seen in Mize.

If you see Ross or know anything about her whereabouts, you can contact the JDCSO at (601)-792-5169.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Mitchell, 44, of Pembroke, Fla.
Florida woman arrested after high-speed pursuit on I-59
-
Suspect wanted in connection to Wayne Co. shootings arrested in Texas
Jones County Deputy Matt Bailey arrested 56-year-old Jack Stevens after a high-speed car chase...
Jones County deputies make arrest in 3rd high-speed chase in 5 days
Since the business opened in September 2022, the City of Hattiesburg said more than 80...
Resolution passed to reduce violence at Top 5 Bar & Grill in Hattiesburg
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is working to clear the scene of an accident on I-59 where an...
18-wheeler flips on I-59 near Purvis exit, severe injuries reported

Latest News

A Toyota SUV that had left the road, rolled over, struck a tree and came to rest on a tree...
Driver survives ‘violent’ rollover accident in Forrest County
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is working to clear the scene of an accident on I-59 where an...
I-59 Semitruck Accident - 6/22
.
“We’re just taking it one day at a time”: Relief efforts continue in Louin
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is working to clear the scene of an accident on I-59 where an...
18-wheeler flips on I-59 near Purvis exit, severe injuries reported