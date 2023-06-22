How to file a claim following severe storms

Press releases from the Mississippi Insurance Department

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Insurance Department said damage caused by severe storms and tornadoes is covered under standard homeowners and business insurance policies, as well as the optional comprehensive portion of an auto insurance policy.

Here are a few steps from MID on how to file a claim:

To file an insurance claim, prepare by gathering all relevant policy numbers.

File your claim as soon as possible. Your policy may require you to make the notification within a certain period.

If a widespread disaster has occurred, the company may set up special procedures.

Cooperate fully with the insurance company. Ask what documents, forms and data you will need to file a claim. Keep a record of all conversations with insurance companies, creditors or relief agencies.

Ask your insurance company if you have coverage for additional living expenses if your home is damaged to the extent that you can’t live there.

Take photographs/video of the damage. Inventory your home for damaged or lost items before your adjustor arrives. This will speed up your claim process.

Make necessary repairs to prevent further damage to your property (cover broken windows, leaking roofs and damaged walls).

Don’t have permanent repairs made until your insurance company has inspected the property and an agreement has been made on the cost of repairs. Prepare to provide the claims adjuster with records of any improvements you made before the damage.

Maintain any damaged personal property for the adjuster to inspect.

Ask the adjuster for an itemized explanation of the claim settlement offer.

Assist claims adjusters assigned to your case. Small losses may be settled quickly; extensive claims will take longer.

Save all receipts, including those from the temporary repairs covered by your insurance policy.

“Many people have seen damage and loss because of the severe storms that we’ve seen in the last week,” said Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney. “Let your insurance company know the extent of the damage. If you are not staying on the property, make sure your insurance representative knows where and how to contact you.”

