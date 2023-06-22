Hot and sunny to end the week

This evening will be partly cloudy and humid as temperatures fall into the low 80s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 70s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy. A stray shower is possible. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday, & Saturday will be warm with highs in the low 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy with a few stray showers possible during the afternoon.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and warm as highs top out into the low to mid 90s.

Next week will be much hotter as a “heat dome” builds in. Highs will top out into the mid to upper 90s with heat indices between 105-110°.

